Nutrition and feed colloquium, training workshop concludes

Rawalpindi:Speakers were of the view that poultry production plays a pivotal role in ensuring food security & economic growth in Pakistan and there is dire need to develop it on modern lines.

They stated this while addressing at the concluding ceremony of the two-day international Nutrition and Feed Colloquium and Training Workshop on Feed Formulation in Poultry, here on Thursday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The event was organised by the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (FV&AS) in collaboration with the World Poultry Science Association - Pakistan Branch. This colloquium and workshop aimed to provide a platform for experts, researchers, and stakeholders to converge and exchange insights on the latest developments in feed formulation techniques, nutritional requirements, and sustainable practices.

The primary objective of the nutrition and feed colloquium is to facilitate the convergence of experts hailing from the Poultry Industry and Academia across the nation, with the express purpose of catalysing the dissemination and transformation of cutting-edge insights concerning sustainable feed formulation. The colloquium endeavours to empower participants by equipping them with a comprehensive understanding of diverse nutritional standards.

