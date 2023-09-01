AIOU announces admissions

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday announced to initiate admissions for the second phase of semester Autumn 2023 from today (Friday).
Programmes offered in this phase included Associate degree in Arts (BA General), Associate degree in Commerce (B.Com), Associate degree in Education, BS (ODL) programmes, 1.5, 2.5 and 4-year B.Ed programmes, postgraduate diploma and certificate courses, said a news release. The admission forms and prospectus of all the programmes are available on the university website.
Admission forms for the Associate Degree programs (BA, B.Com) and B.Ed programme are now available at the University’s Regional Offices and SWIFT Centres throughout the country.
