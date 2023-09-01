2 principals removed from FDE posts

Islamabad:The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has taken a significant step to bolster the quality of education and administrative efficiency within the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) by sending two principals working as acting FDE directors to their original roles in their respective educational institutions.

Associate professor Aftab Tariq, the director of model colleges and director of FG colleges at the FDE, has been instructed by the ministry to revert to his role as the principal at Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-7/3.

Similarly, FDE director (schools) Abdul Waheed has got the orders to focus exclusively on his role as a school principal. Teachers commended the move saying it will help restore the reverence of academic positions and administrative functions within the public sector education system in Islamabad.

The practice of managing dual roles had gradually led to divided focus adversely affecting both the administrative and academic facets of their respective institutions. A college teacher noted that the neglect from the principal had taken a toll on the students' academic performance at IMCB, F-7/3.

He said the college's exam results had significantly deteriorated with performance much lower than that of other model colleges. The teacher lamented that the principal's physical absence from the college had led some evening-shift students to be unaware of his very identity, which was a disheartening situation. Another teacher complained about favouritism in appointments claiming the director (colleges) appointed many junior associate professors as principals out of turn in violation of seniority principle. He said after sending the director back to his college, the ministry should rectify all irregular appointments by him by filling those posts on the basis of seniority and educational qualifications.

"This move [repatriation of teachers from the FDE] will restore meritocracy and equity in administrative appointments," he said. The teachers said they hoped that the ministry's decision to redirect other principals occupying administrative positions at the FDE to their original role would catalyse better governance within their respective educational institutions to improve learning standards.