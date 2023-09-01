Arshad gets Rs1.7 million from WAPDA

LAHORE: WAPDA Sports Board on Thursday honoured Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower and world silver medallist Arshad Nadeem and Asian bronze medallist Mohammad Yasir with cash awards here at its headquarters.

Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani, who is also Patron-in-Chief of WAPDA Sports Board, presented cash award of Rs1.7 million to Arshad Nadeem for winning silver medal in the recently held World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Meanwhile, Pakistan No 2 Mohammad Yasir was also presented a purse of Rs500,000 for claiming bronze in the Asian Championship in Bangkok recently.

The chairman said that the whole nation is proud of Arshad for his brilliant performance in the event. He expressed the hope that Arshad would also excel in the upcoming international and global events also including Paris Olympics 2024.