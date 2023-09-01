Iran training to help Pak karatekas at Asian Games: Safi

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Iranian karate coach Ahmad Safi on Thursday said that Iran’s training will help his charges prepare well for the 19th Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

“It can help Pakistani fighters a lot when they undergo training in Iran with the Iran national team fighters and other high-level athletes,” Ahmad Safi told ‘The News’ in a detailed chat from Tehran.

Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) has hired the services of Ahmad Safi for a couple of months. He will train Pakistan squad in Iran and will also accompany the squad during the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

A five-member Pakistan squad, also featuring Canada-based seasoned fighter and former Asian champion Saadi Abbas, is set to train in Iran until September 28. On Thursday three Quetta-based fighters, Mohammad Awais, Fakhrunnisa and Sabira Gul, left for Tehran while Humayun will fly on Friday (today). Ahmad Safi said that he knows how to train Pakistan squad and knows the strength of the Asian teams which will be competing in the Asian Games.

“I have a good understanding of the culture and ability of the Pakistan team and the Asian teams. We will try our level best to produce good results in the Asian Games,” said Safi, who worked as Pakistan coach a few years ago.

Safi is also a member of the Iran Kabaddi Federation (IKF) Technical Committee. Knowing well that they have little time at their disposal, Safi said the planned training and his experience in coaching will help Pakistan leave an impression in China.

Safi has planned to train the Pakistani squad at the Tehran’s National Training Centre and other places during the coming one month.

Asked about the medal chances of former two-time Commonwealth champion and US Open champion Saadi Abbas in the Asian Games, Safi said that he is a fine player. “He is a good fighter and I will support him and other fighters.

You know Asian Games are a tough event because karate in Asia has become very strong. We must work hard and be ready for the big challenge,” Safi said. He said if the government backs the Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF), then Pakistan can produce world champions within three years.