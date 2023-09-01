Pakistan, South Africa women series from today

LAHORE: Nida Dar is set to lead the Pakistan women's team as they aim for a successful start against the visiting South Africa women's team in the first match of the three-game T20I series on Friday (today) at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Nida, an all-rounder, was appointed as the full-time captain of the team in April this year after Bismah Maroof relinquished captaincy following Pakistan's participation in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in February. Following the T20I series scheduled for September 1, 3, and 4, Pakistan and South Africa women's teams will engage in three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25, from September 8 to 14.

The T20Is are set to begin at 7:30 pm. The ODIs will commence at 3:30 pm. The Pakistan women's team is embarking on one of its busiest international seasons, featuring 15 ODIs (as part of ICC Women's Championship 2022-25), 17 T20Is, and participation in the 19th Asian Games from September 1, 2023, to May 29, 2024.

South Africa, in their first-ever tour to Pakistan, will be led by Laura Wolvaardt. She took over as captain recently after Suné Luus led the team to the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Both Wolvaardt and Luus have previously visited Pakistan, participating in women's exhibition matches in Rawalpindi in March of the same year.

In terms of T20I rankings, Pakistan rank seventh, while South Africa hold the fifth position. Pakistan and South Africa have played a total of 18 T20Is, three of which were part of ICC events. Out of the 15 T20Is in bilateral series, South Africa won eight, and Pakistan emerged victorious in seven.

Captain Nida Dar said she was honoured to lead the Pakistan team at home and highlighted the competitiveness of the South African side.

Laura Wolvaardt expressed her excitement about returning to Pakistan and acknowledged Pakistan as a competitive side with talented young players.

Pakistan T20I squad:

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Reserves – Anoosha Nasir, Omaima Sohail and Waheeda Akhtar

Player support personnel: Nahida Khan (manager), Mauhtashim Rashid (interim head coach), Kamran Hussain (bowling coach), Taufiq Umar (batting coach), Muhammad Asfand Yar (strength and conditioning coach), Zubair Ahmed (analyst), Rifat Asghar Gill (physiotherapist) and Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager)

1 September – First T20I. Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire), Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

3 September – Second T20I. Rashid Riaz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

4 September – Third T20I. Faisal Afridi and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)