Two-time US Women’s World Cup champion Ertz retires

WASHINGTON: Julie Ertz, a midfielder and defender who helped spark the United States to Women´s World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, announced her retirement from professional football on Thursday.

The 31-year-old American, who married NFL tight end Zach Ertz in 2017 and became a mother in August 2022, served as a center back on the 2015 squad in Canada and a midfield standout four years later in France. "I gave everything I had to the sport that I love," Ertz said in a statement.

­"With that I can walk away with no regrets because while I gave soccer every ounce of myself, soccer gave me even more, and for that I´ll always be thankful."