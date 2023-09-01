Haris determined to contribute to team’s successes

LAHORE: Fast bowler Haris Rauf has expressed his determination to contribute significantly to the national team's success in the Asia Cup.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Haris highlighted the distinction between the current Asia Cup and the one played last year, which was a T20 format. He conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Asia Cup, which features 50 overs per side.

The fast bowler expressed his pleasure in being part of the 50-over World Cup and the 50-over Asia Cup, and he emphasised his commitment to delivering strong performances and playing a pivotal role in securing victories for the team.

Haris said that as a bowler, he sets goals for himself to deliver his best performance for the team. He prioritises contributing to the team's success over individual statistics like wickets taken. He also expressed his belief that Pakistan's bowling attack is among the best.