Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat BD in Asia Cup

KANDY: Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana returned impressive figures of 4-32 to help Sri Lanka to a comprehensive five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup match on Thursday.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana struck early before Pathirana joined forces to dismiss Bangladesh for 164 in the opener of the Sri Lanka leg of the 50-over tournament, a precursor to October´s ODI World Cup in India.

Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 54, and Charith Asalanka, unbeaten on 62, guided the chase in their key stand of 78 after Sri Lanka lost their openers early and slipped to 43-3.

Samarawickrama registered his fourth ODI half-century to raise the noise of the sparse crowd at the scenic venue. He finally fell stumped off spinner Mahedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan soon sent back Dhananjaya de Silva, but the left-handed Asalanka pulled the team home in 39 overs with a winning boundary.

Asalanka reached his 50 in 85 balls to play a patient knock on a pitch where run-scoring did not seem easy. Skipper Dasun Shanaka stood unbeaten on 14.

The bowlers set up victory with Pathirana, whose yorkers have earned him comparisons to Lasith Malinga, picking up key wickets including skipper Shakib and wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim.

Top-order batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto made 89 to play a lone hand in Bangladesh´s innings after they elected to bat first but lasted for only 42.4 overs.

Theekshana struck first when he trapped debutant Tanzid Hasan lbw for nought while De Silva soon sent back fellow opener Mohammad Naim for 16.

Shanto, who bats at number three, stood calm after Bangladesh lost their openers and put on key partnerships including a 59-run fourth-wicket stand with Towhid Hridoy, who was next best with 20.

He registered his fourth ODI half-century and hit seven boundaries but the rest of the batting fell flat. Pathirana got skipper Shakib caught behind for five with wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis taking a diving catch to his left.

Later he returned to wipe off the tail after Theekshana bowled Shanto with his mystery spin to end the left-hander´s 122-ball knock.

Bangladesh won the toss

Bangladesh Innings

Naim c Nissanka b de Silva 16

Hasan lbw b Theekshana 0

Hossain Shanto b Theekshana 89

Shakib (c) c Mendis b Pathirana 5

Hridoy lbw b Shanaka 20

Rahim c Karunaratne b Pathirana 13

Hasan Miraz run out (Silva/Rajitha) 5

Hasan lbw b Wellalage 6

Ahmed c Theekshana b Pathirana 0

Shoriful Islam not out 2

Rahman lbw b Pathirana 0

Extras: (lb 3, nb 1, w 4) 8

Total: 42.4 Ov (RR: 3.84) 164

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-25, 3-36, 4-95, 5-127, 6-141, 7-162, 8-162, 9-164, 10-164

Bowling: Kasun Rajitha 7-0-29-0, Maheesh Theekshana 8-1-19-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 10-0-35-1, Matheesha Pathirana 7.4-0-32-4,

Dunith Wellalage 7-0-30-1, Dasun Shanaka 3-0-16-1

Sri Lanka Innings

Nissanka c Mushfiqur b Shoriful 14

Karunaratne b Taskin Ahmed 1

Mendis b Shakib 5

Samarawickrama b Mahedi 54

Asalanka not out 62

De Silva b Shakib Al Hasan 2

Dasun Shanaka (c) not out 14

Extras: (b 2, lb 4, w 7) 13

Total: 39 Ov (RR: 4.23) 165/5

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-15, 3-43, 4-121, 5-128

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 7-1-34-1, Shoriful Islam 4-0-23-1, Shakib Al Hasan 10-2-29-2, Mustafizur Rahman 3-0-12-0, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-0-26-0, Mahedi Hasan 10-0-35-1

Umpires: Jayaraman, Paul Wilson

Man of the match: Pathirana

Match Result: SL won by 5 wickets