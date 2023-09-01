Farooq, Kaleemullah in boxing finals

LAHORE: Army’s Mohammad Farooq and WAPDA’s Kaleemullah blasted their way into the finals on the fourth day of the Commander Karachi 2nd Inter-departmental National Elite Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championship 2023 at the Navy’s facility in Karsaz, Karachi.

In the men’s featherweight (54-57kg) semi-final, Farooq of Army B downed Naveed Ahmad of PBF A 3-2.

In the same weight, Aurangzeb of Navy A prevailed over Mohammad Shafiq of Army A 3-2 to blast his way into the final.

In the men’s lightweight (57-60kg) semi-finals, Kaleemullah of WAPDA A defeated Mohammad Afzal Khan of Navy A 3-2 while Mohammad Sajid got a walkover against Mohammad Younus of Navy B.

In the men’s light welterweight semi-finals (60-63.5kg), Kamran of Army downed Ubaida of Navy A 4-1 and Mohibullah of WAPDA defeated Nijat Ali of Army B 5-0.

In the men’s welterweight semi-finals, Shoukat Khan of Army A conquered Najeeb of KPT A via RSC second round.

In the women’s bantamweight category (52-54kg) semi-finals, Komal Akhlaq of PBF A defeated Sahib Yousuf of WAPDA A 5-0 while Razia Bano of KPT A conquered Dua Zehra of Army A 4-1.

In the women’s featherweight (60-63.5kg) semi-final, Mehreen Baloch of PAF A defeated Navy A’s Saboor 5-0.