UHE sets up examinations, information centres

The University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore has established Examinations and Information Centres to facilitate students and their parents. Special Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas, and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syeda Faleeha Zahra inaugurated the centres.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the VC said the idea of establishing these centres was to provide students with the best possible learning experience. She said the centres would provide students with a streamlined and efficient platform to gather crucial information, thereby enhancing their academic journey.
