Chinese experts conduct animals blood tests at UVAS lab

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a meeting with a team of Chinese Disease Surveillance Programme Collaborators from China Agriculture University. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting while Director Institute of Microbiology (IOM) Prof Dr Aftab Anjum, Project Manager YU Xinzhe and other delegation members Mr Huang Zongyang, Mr Cui Yuehui and UVAS senior faculty members were present.

Prof Dr Aftab Anjum told the meeting that in collaboration with Livestock Department and local farmers these Chinese researchers/scientific experts had collected more than 350 serum and whole blood samples from buffalo of different age groups from Sheikhupura and they also conducted series of ELISA tests at UVAS laboratories. Their work encompassed a wide range of diseases foot-and-mouth, bluetongue, brucellosis, bovine tuberculosis mycobacterial disease, bovine paratuberculosis, bovine vesicular stomatitis, Bovine viral diarrhea, bovine leukemia and Q fever etc.