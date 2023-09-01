UVAS Academic Council meets

The 57th meeting of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Academic Council was held here Thursday in which various agenda items related to academics, research and scheme of studies were discussed. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the meeting while Deans, Directors, Chairman’s/Chairpersons and members of UVAS Academic Council were present. The members of the Academic Council unanimously recommended the scheme of studies of all undergraduate programmes in the light of Higher Education Commission (HEC) undergraduate education policy for implementation and to make nominations against the vacant positions in the statutory bodies.