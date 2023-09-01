Business incubation, resource centre inaugurated

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer inaugurated the Business Incubation and Resource Centre at Government College of Technology for Women, Lytton Road. It is the first centre established with the collaboration of Tevta and PSIC. Women are being trained in IT, investment, marketing and other arts in this centre.

The minister while addressing the inaugural ceremony said it was a commendable initiative. He said that 52 percent of the country's population consists of women who can be empowered to achieve the goal of development. The women of Pakistan are very talented and if given opportunities, they can make a name for themselves in the business world. The minister said that women have to be empowered to improve the economic situation of the country. Loans are being given on easy terms to start their own business under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme and the limit of these loans is being enhanced. Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta said that training was being provided to women for starting their own business in the centre. A display centre will also be set up in the college soon. PSIC MD Asim Javed said that Business Incubation and Resource Centres would be established at the divisional level in collaboration with Tevta and PSIC.