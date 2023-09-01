Ruda projects reviewed

Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) CEO Imran Amin Thursday visited the industrial and Chahar Bagh sites. During this visit, the CEO reviewed the progress of eco-friendly initiatives implemented at both the Industrial and Chahar Bagh sites. The Chahar Bagh project, spanning an extensive area of 128 acres, showcased the integration of modern sustainable practices, aligning with environmental directives from time to time.
The CEO emphasised the organisation's unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the local community. He stated, "Our top priority at Ruda is to ensure safety of the local community. We are diligently working with experts to implement necessary measures that will safeguard the well-being of everyone involved."
