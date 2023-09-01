Committees formed on prevention of illegal mining of minerals

LAHORE:District Mines and Minerals Committees are established in all the districts of Punjab on the suggestion of Babar Aman Babar, Secretary, Mines and Minerals Department, Punjab.

Talking about the formation of the committees, Mines and Minerals Department secretary said that the notification for the formation of the committees was issued on the instructions of the chief secretary.

‘These committees will consist of Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer, District Prosecutor and Deputy/Assistant Director of the Minerals Department. The committees will work under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner of each district. ‘These committees will take steps to prevent illegal mining of minerals. Formulation of the mineral development programme at the district level is included in the affairs of this committee’, he added. These committees will also make recommendations to bring investment in the mineral sector at the district level, he concluded.