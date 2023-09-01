Encroachments removed

LDA teams conducted a grand operation against College Road encroachments here on Thursday. The teams removed the encroachments from in front of more than five hundred shops and properties during the operation in two days. One dozen people were arrested for interfering in the government work.

The LDA teams conducted an operation on one side of the road from Akbar Chowk to Ameer Chowk on College Road and recovered more than two hundred properties by removing the encroachments. LDA teams conducted an operation on the other side of the Akbar Chowk to Ameer Chowk Road on the second day. LDA teams carried out an anti-encroachment operation and removed all the encroachments from Akbar Chowk to Ameer Chowk on the other side of the operation. They removed the encroachments of stores established from a long time on College Road.