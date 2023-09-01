LDA launches public information app

LAHORE:To facilitate the general public, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has launched a mobile application here Thursday. This was revealed by Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa during a meeting here Thursday. Commissioner Lahore told the journalists that the citizens, through the LDA mobile application, can get all the services of LDA.

He said the citizens can also get information about the status of any private housing society from the app before investing money. The mobile app contains the list of approved housing societies and illegal societies.

Earlier, a delegation of journalists visited One Window Cell along with Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG. Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG took feedback about the services from the citizens in the presence of journalists.

Commissioner briefed beat reporters about the revamping of One Window Cell and the steps taken on the directives of the chief minister. He told that LDA had started providing absolutely free home services to the senior citizens above 75 years. ‘Dastak LDA at Doorstep’ also included premier service and citizens can avail them after paying the fee.

The performance of window sale has improved significantly with pending applications reduced from 1,300 to 200, Commissioner Lahore said, adding indiscriminate actions were being taken against illegal constructions and encroachments. The system was being improved by taking suggestions and opinions, Commissioner said and stated that the series of briefings with journalists would be continued.