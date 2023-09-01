IPP sets up fund for flood affectees’ relief: Tareen

LAHORE:Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen has said that IPP is providing all possible assistance for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees in Lodhran and Bahawalpur.

Addressing the flood affectees at Lodhran, he said that the party set up a fund for the flood victims of Lodhran and Bahawalpur. He said that he worked for public service not for political gains. He praised the efforts of Lodhran Deputy Commissioner, district administration, police and rescue workers.