PPAF distributes Rs42.31m matching grants to boost SMEs

LAHORE:Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) distributed matching grants worth Rs42.31 million ranging from Rs0.5 to Rs30 million among 42 SMEs of Balochistan to invigorate their existing agriculture businesses in recently arranged ceremonies at Khuzdar, Turbat and Quetta.

It is noteworthy that PPAF has allocated Rs652 million matching grants under Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) Project for the promotion of small and medium enterprises across 22 districts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

Overall, 291 SMEs across 22 districts in Balochistan & Sindh provinces have been provided matching grants worth Rs459 million.