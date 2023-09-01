PPAF distributes Rs42.31m matching grants to boost SMEs

LAHORE:Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) distributed matching grants worth Rs42.31 million ranging from Rs0.5 to Rs30 million among 42 SMEs of Balochistan to invigorate their existing agriculture businesses in recently arranged ceremonies at Khuzdar, Turbat and Quetta.
It is noteworthy that PPAF has allocated Rs652 million matching grants under Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) Project for the promotion of small and medium enterprises across 22 districts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.
Overall, 291 SMEs across 22 districts in Balochistan & Sindh provinces have been provided matching grants worth Rs459 million.
The University of Home Economics Lahore has established Examinations and Information Centres to facilitate students...
The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a meeting with a team of Chinese Disease...
The 57th meeting of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Academic Council was held here Thursday in which...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer inaugurated the Business Incubation and Resource...
Ravi Urban Development Authority CEO Imran Amin Thursday visited the industrial and Chahar Bagh sites. During this...
LAHORE:District Mines and Minerals Committees are established in all the districts of Punjab on the suggestion of...