23 local govt workers removed over illegal constructions

LAHORE:Minister for Local Government Amir Mir has directed the Local Government Department to take decisive action against individuals involved in corrupt practices.

As part of this initiative, 23 employees of Local Government Department have been removed from their duties over illegal constructions. These employees, stationed within the Metropolitan Corporation's planning department, had been contributing to corrupt activities owing to their extensive experience.

It is noteworthy that earlier, ineffective and dishonest officials, including building inspectors, were transferred within the Local Government Department. Furthermore, measures are being undertaken against the 23 individuals who were removed from the planning department for their role in facilitating illegal constructions. Amir Mir emphasised that the drive against corruption within the Local Government Department extends beyond just building inspectors and planning staff, as corrupt individuals such as Patwaris and building surveyors will also be held accountable.

He acknowledged that eradicating corruption from the Local Government Department is a difficult task, but the process of accountability will continue. Amir Mir asserted that the corrupt elements and wrongdoers will not evade justice for much longer.