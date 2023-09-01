Dr Asif appointed PINS ED

LAHORE:Prof Dr Asif Bashir, Professor of Neurosurgery, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Lahore, has been transferred with immediate effect and appointed as Executive Director, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Lahore. The YCA General Secretary Dr Asad Shah congratulated Dr Asif Bashir on his appointment as Executive Director, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Lahore, and termed it a very good decision by the government. He hoped that Dr Asif Bashir’s appointment would lead to improvement in the field of neurosurgery.