BISE staff protest

LAHORE:Dozens of employees of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore staged a protest against what they termed the Higher Education Department’s (HED) move to take control of the board’s examination centres building situated on Lawrence Road.

They termed the HED’s move an ‘attack’ on the autonomy of the BISE Lahore observing that the exam centres were the safest place, which catered around 20,000 candidates. They observed that by taking over the exam centres building the HED Punjab would deprive thousands of students.

An employee seeking anonymity said that the HED Punjab had plans to shift its offices from the Punjab Civil Secretariat to the Lawrence Road building.It is pertinent to mention that all the nine BISEs across Punjab are autonomous bodies under the administrative control of the HED Punjab.

The Board’s employees carrying placards chanted slogans and warned of a pen-down strike in case the department did not withdraw its decision. They claimed that the HED’s move was a violation of the Lahore High Court’s order. The News could not reach secretary HED Punjab despite repeated attempts on his cell phone.