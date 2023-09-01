 
Friday September 01, 2023
Man hit to death

By Our Correspondent
September 01, 2023

A 45-year-old man died in a road accident in the Chuhng area. The victim was going somewhere on rickshaw when his vehicle collided with a truck near Shahpur Kanjran. The victim received serious injuries and died on the spot. His body was shifted to morgue.