Friday September 01, 2023
Lahore

Five die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
September 01, 2023

Around five people died, whereas 1,130 were injured in 1,097 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 595 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 535 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.