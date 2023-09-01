 
Friday September 01, 2023
Lahore

Youth drowns in canal

By Our Correspondent
September 01, 2023

A 20-year-old youth drowned in canal in the Hanjarwal area. Reportedly, the victim had jumped into the canal near Bahria Town. However, he did not come to the surface. Nearby people alerted Rescue 1122. Their teams reached the spot on information and launched the Rescue operation. The divers were busy in searching for the victim until the filing of the report.