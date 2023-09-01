PSCA, police arrest two members of dacoit gang

Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority executed another joint operation here Thursday. Acting on information provided by the PSCA team, the Tibi City police arrested two members of the gang. The suspects were found in possession of a stolen motorcycle, digital camera, pistol, and cash. Proper legal procedures were followed during the arrest, resulting in the registration of a case.

Meanwhile, CIA Cantonment arrested six members of a robbers’ gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Aqeel alias Zain, Sultan, Shahab, Abid, Zawar Hussain and Javed. Police also recovered cash, mobile phones, buffaloes and illegal weapons from their custody.