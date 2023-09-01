Minister attends graduation ceremony

Health Minister Dr Javed Akram attended as a special guest first graduation ceremony of a private business and law institute here at Alhamra on Thursday.

In the ceremony, Dr Shehla Javed, Majid Zahoor, Zakia Shah Nawaz, Principal Dr Arman Aslam, Chairman Abida Khaliq, Chaudhry Abdul Khaliq, Dr Sahir Malik and Hamid Younis Khan and a large number of faculty members and students participated.

Dr Javed Akram said that the management of the institute is providing international level educational facilities to the children in the institution.

Convocation day is very important for every graduate. The fresh graduates of the institute will make Pakistan proud in the whole world. Leaders always make leaders and followers always make followers. The minister congratulated all the successful fresh graduates of the institute and appreciated the efforts of Chaudhry Abdul Khaliq and its management for the success of the children.