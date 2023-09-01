‘WHO, Unicef help to be sought for daycare centres upgrade’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that sponsorship from World Health Organisation (WHO) and Unicef will be sought for upgrading daycare centres and nurseries set up for the babies and infants of women working in different government departments in Punjab.

He observed this during a visit to a daycare centre and nursery established in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Birdwood Road here on Thursday.

The minister said that the daycare centres needed to be equipped with modern facilities and upgraded as per international standards in order to achieve globally set objectives of better health for mother and child, promoting breastfeeding, ensuring child nutrition, vaccination of children under two years of age as well as family planning. The World Health Organisation and Unicef were being formally requested for extending assistance to the Punjab government for this purpose, he added. Dr Jamal Nasir said that working women had dual responsibilities to fulfill. It was imperative for both the government and the society to take care of their requirements for properly upbringing their children side-by- side with efficiently doing their jobs. Due to occupation at workplaces, the tendency of breastfeeding their newborns babies was decreasing among the women in Pakistan, which was adversely affecting the health of both the mother and the child, he said and emphasised the need for setting up breastfeeding corners at workplaces for the convenience of working mothers. The minister expressed affection with the children during his visit to the daycare centre.