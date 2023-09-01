CCPO inspects South Cantt Police Station

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana inspected the South Cantt Police Station. He assessed the front desk operations and scrutinised the progress made on citizens' applications. Expressing dissatisfaction, Capital City Police Officer conveyed his disappointment with the inadequate cleanliness.

During the visit, Capital City Police Officer Lahore engaged with individuals in the lock-up. He conducted thorough inspections of the SHO Office, Investigation Office, and various other departments within the station.

Addressing the ongoing improvements, Kamyana remarked that efforts were under way to enhance the fundamental facilities at the front desk, including the implementation of improved sanitation measures across all police stations.