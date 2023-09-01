IGP distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 special children

LAHORE:IGP Punjab distributed electronic wheelchairs among 10 special children with different physical disabilities at Central Police Office on Thursday. In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, IG said that 40 more children of police employees would be given wheelchairs with the support of a private organisation. A monthly stipend of Rs15,000 was also being given to the physically-challenged children of police employees.

Wheelchairs have been given to the children of police officers posted in various units and districts, including Special Protection Unit, PHP.