Rakhi Sawant cries during Umrah over husband’s allegations

NEW DELHI: The accusation made by Rakhi Sawant’s husband, Adil Durrani, has propelled her into the spotlight. Rakhi Sawant is currently in Makkah performing Umrah. Her countless photos and videos have gained widespread attention online. In the middle of everything, a video of her praying to Allah while tears emerged.
Discussing the topic of her accusations, Rakhi Sawant can be seen praying on her knees while sobbing. Many online users found it offensive and mocked her mercilessly.
Actress Rakhi Sawant has just begun her umrah during her bitter public battle with her husband Adil Khan Durrani. She converted to Islam last year and changed her name to Fatima. The actress went to Mecca to seek Allah’s help. In the middle of her Umrah, Rakhi Sawant uploaded a video of herself in which she is seen sobbing and pleading with God. She directs her comments at Adil Khan Durrani, whom she claims ruined her life by marrying her only so she could enter Bollywood. She then prays to Allah to help her.
People have remarked they are sick of her constant drama. This time, however, internet users are upset that she has chosen to cause a disturbance in Makkah. Adil Khan Durrani, claims that Rakhi Sawant falsely accused him of domestic violence. Adil also claimed that Rakhi was already married to Ritesh when she had an affair with him.
