Jailed Russian nationalist declares presidential bid

MOSCOW: Jailed former separatist commander Igor Girkin said Thursday he wanted to run for Russian president in an election next year and piled fresh criticism on leader Vladimir Putin. The 52-year-old -- better known by his alias Igor Strelkov -- was detained on extremism charge in July for criticising Russia’s leadership. Girkin was arrested following a series of posts critical Putin and he faces up to five years in prison if convicted. Russia is expected to hold a presidential election in March 2024. With the election approaching, the Russian authorities are cracking down not only on liberal critics but also anti-Kremlin figures supporting Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.
