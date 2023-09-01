Israeli soldier, Palestinian killed in West Bank

MODIIN, Israel: A Palestinian rammed a truck he was driving into a group of Israeli soldiers near a checkpoint between Israel and the occupied West Bank on Thursday, killing one before being shot dead, Israeli officials said.

Violence linked to the Israel-Palestinian conflict has surged since early this year, and Thursday’s attack comes a day after a 14-year-old Palestinian stabbed a civilian at a tram station in Jerusalem.

The truck driver was a 41-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank with a work permit for Israel, Avi Biton, head of police central command, told reporters at the scene of the attack. “The people he hit with his truck were soldiers,” he said.

One soldier was killed and three others were wounded, one of them severely, the army said in a statement. Police earlier said officers had “received a report about a hit-and-run incident near the Maccabim checkpoint” near the Israeli town of Modiin. The driver sped off in the truck before being shot dead at another checkpoint a few kilometres (miles) away at Hashmonaim in the West Bank, they said. Israel’s defence ministry said its security personnel at the Hashmonaim checkpoint were informed by the army that the truck was coming their way. The driver, Dawood Abed Razeq Fayez, was a resident of Deir Ammar refugee camp near Ramallah, a Palestinian security source told AFP. He declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the killing of Fayez. In an online briefing to reporters, an Israeli defence official who did not wanted to be identified said the attack occurred on the Israeli side of the checkpoint from the West Bank.