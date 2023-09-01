Gabon military leader to be sworn in as president, opposition seeks vote win

LIBREVILLE: The general who overthrew Gabon’s 55-year Bongo dynasty will be sworn in on Monday as transitional president, the army said, as the opposition called for its candidate to be recognised as the winner of weekend elections. The military sought to reassure donors they would “respect all commitments” at home and abroad and “phase in” transitional institutions, Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi, spokesman for the new regime, said on state television.
The swearing-in of General Brice Oligui Nguema will take place at the constitutional court, said the spokesman, providing the first indication of how the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) would operate following Wednesday’s putsch. But the African Union’s Peace and Security Council strongly condemned the coup and said it decided to “immediately suspend” Gabon until the restoration of constitutional order in the country. Gabon’s opposition Alternance 2023 alliance had remained silent since the coup, but on Thursday called on the military leaders to acknowledge its victory in the election. The alliance “invited the defence and security forces to the discussion so as to work out... the best solution,” following the vote. Led by university professor Albert Ondo Ossa, Alternance had earlier accused President Ali Bongo Ondimba of “fraud” and demanded he hand over power “without bloodshed”. Ali Bongo, whose father Omar held power for more than four decades, was toppled moments after being declared outright winner in bitterly disputed weekend elections.
