Jumani wants service areas, filling stations on Malir Expressway

Sindh’s caretaker local government minister has directed the officials concerned to reserve space for constructing service areas and filling stations for facilitating travellers on the under-construction 39km Malir Expressway in Karachi.

Muhammad Mubin Jumani gave these directions on Thursday while reviewing under-construction mega development projects and uplift schemes being implemented under public-private partnership in the province.

Jumani told the meeting that he would soon visit the site of the Malir Expressway to review the quality of work on the 51 per cent portion of the project whose construction had been completed.

He was of the view that the Malir Expressway would prove to be a valuable gift from the government to industrialists, businessmen and commuters in the city. He directed the officials concerned that service areas and filling stations are constructed on both sides of the expressway to ensure hassle-free drive.

He asked Malir Expressway Project Director Niaz Soomro to complete the elevated highway project within the shortest possible time so that it can prove beneficial for the people.

The interim LG minister was briefed about 21 different under-construction development schemes being built in the city at a cost of Rs12 billion. The development works have been completed up to 70 per cent in the case of majority of these schemes.