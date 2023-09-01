‘Foolproof security to be ensured for Chehlum processions, congregations’

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz has said that the Constitution of Pakistan gives complete freedom to all religions and schools of thought in the country to perform religious rituals, and in this regard the caretaker government is taking concrete steps for ensuring the rights to all schools of thoughts.

Officials said the home minister had a meeting with a delegation of the Shia community in his office on Thursday. The delegation was led by Allama Nisar Qalandari, vice president of the Jafaria Alliance.

The home minister said extraordinary security measures were being ensured on the occasion of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and security for main processions and assembly venues would be made foolproof and coordinated in consultation with the organisers.

He also constituted a committee comprising the sector commander of the Sindh Rangers, the South, East and traffic DIGs to keep close liaison with the top leadership of the Shia community for ensuring security and traffic arrangements on this occasion.

Nawaz also issued instructions to the IGP and said security and peace should be ensured on the occasion of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and all resources should be utilized to maintain the atmosphere of unity.

While giving further instructions, he said that along with increasing intelligence, all security measures must be ensured at the religious places of the minority community. “Police patrolling around central masajids, imambargahs, shrines, police mobile and motorcycle patrolling, inspection of entry and exit points must also be ensured,” he added.

The interim home minister said the country is surrounded by innumerable problems, miscreants are waiting for an opportunity, and we have to be alert, so that the opportunists do not get an opportunity for any mischief. He also ordered the police to make a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming cricket matches.

DIG Security Dr Maqsood Ahmed said a comprehensive foolproof security plan in connection with the cricket matches starting on September 1 between Pakistan and South Africa women’s teams at the National Stadium Karachi had been prepared by the Security Division.

The security plan was devised during a meeting presided over by Ahmed at the SSU Headquarters, which was attended by Commandant SSU Dr Farrukh Ali, SSP Madadgar-15 Amjad Hayat, SSP South Sheraaz Nazeer, SSP Syed Salman Husnain, SSP East Zubair Sheikh, SSP Traffic East Sarwar Bhayo, SP Foreigners’ Security Cell Azhar Khan, SP SSU Aneel Haider, SP Malir Arbab Ali, SP Gulshan Uzair Ahmed, SP Saddar Jumma Khan, SP Court Police Abid Khan Qaimkhani, other senior police officers, and officials of the Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers and PCB.

According to the plan, more than 3,400 personnel will be deployed for the security arrangements, 1,400 personnel of Security Division, including 500 SSU commandos, 1,336 personnel of the Traffic Police, 96 personnel of the Special Branch and personnel of the district police will perform security duties along with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at the stadium, Karachi Airport, routes, hotels and other locations, while sharp shooters have also been deployed at sensitive points.

A Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos will remain alert at the SSU Headquarters. The SSU Skating Force and SWAT team will also patrol in the surroundings of the stadium as a quick response force to challenge any emergency situation.

A contingent of lady commandos of the SSU will also be deployed with the players at the hotel and the stadium to provide them foolproof security.

The SSU’s specialized command and control bus will also be stationed at the National Bank Cricket Arena to monitor law & order in the surroundings of the stadium.