Law minister announces plan to livestream court proceedings in province

Hyderabad: The caretaker Sindh government will introduce the facility of livestreaming of court proceedings in the province. The announcement to this effect was made by the caretaker provincial law minister, Barrister Muhammad Omer Soomro, as he addressed a gathering of lawyers of the Hyderabad district bar on Thursday.

He said the government was trying to resolve all the genuine problems of the lawyers’ community on a priority basis. He said he would send a summary to the interim chief minister to get his approval for the plan of livestreaming of court proceedings.

Soomro told the audience that the livestreaming would enable the people to know about the cases being adjudicated in any court. Soon, the courts would be digitised and made online so that people sitting far away could attend hearings through mobile phones or laptops, the minister added.

He said that owing to the livestreaming facility, there would not be any interruption in the court proceedings owing to the commonly occurring issues like the lawyers and litigants being in another city.

He said the facility of the virtual hearing would save a lot of time and money of the lawyers and litigants that was otherwise spent on attending court proceedings in other cities. Soomro said the system of live broadcast of the proceedings of the courts on the Internet would also go a long way in educating the law students about the system of the functioning of the courts.

He said the interim government would provide books, laptops, and other necessary facilities to the bar associations. Later talking to media persons, the law minister expressed the hope that large-scale reforms would be introduced in the judicial system for the dispensation of speedy justice to the aggrieved people after Justice Qazi Faez Isa assumed the position of the chief justice of Pakistan.

He said Justice Isa had been victmised for two years as a baseless reference had been filed against him. Bar officials Naeem Ahmed Qureshi, KB Leghari and others were also present on the occasion.