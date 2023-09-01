PTI leader Haleem Adil arrested again after release

The ongoing saga of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh’s arrest has taken another dramatic turn. After being released on an anti-terrorism court’s (ATC) orders in the May 9 violence case, Sheikh was again detained by the police on Thursday.

The Preedy police confirmed the PTI leader’s arrest from the ATC’s premises, saying that he would be presented before a judicial magistrate at the city courts.

Police said FIR No. 594/23 was registered against Sheikh on Wednesday under sections 147, 149 and 186/353 on the state’s behalf for his alleged involvement in rioting, attacking police and intervening in police matters.

The FIR mentioned his alleged involvement in incidents of assaulting police with sticks and batons, and other related actions during his arrest from the Sindh High Court (SHC).

This latest arrest comes after a previous legal development, in which an ATC granted the PTI leader bail in the May 9 case. The court’s decision to release him followed its rejection of the police’s request for his physical remand.

Earlier, when Sheikh was presented in court by the PTI’s legal team, police had requested his physical remand, but the PTI’s legal team had filed a request for his release. A day earlier, police had arrested Sheikh from outside the SHC in connection with the events of May 9 involving clashes and arrests during a demonstration.

Letter to CM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh General Secretary Advocate Ali Palh has written to caretaker chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar about the cases against the party’s leaders and workers, adds our correspondent.

The letter claims that police have registered dozens of fake cases against PTI workers, who are being subjected to arbitrary actions, and that activists are being targeted on the basis of their affiliation with the PTI.

Palh said PTI workers peacefully released balloons into the air on August 27 in solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, but the Sindh police arrested the party workers because of it.

He claimed that over 130 PTI leaders and workers have been booked in 13 false cases. He said that on August 30 the party’s provincial president, Haleem Adil Sheikh, was arrested despite having bail in all cases. False cases have also been registered against PTI lawyers, he added.

He also said that as a lawyer himself, he was happy to see a former judge become the interim CM, hoping that he would establish the rule of law. He expressed hope that Baqar would take notice of all these incidents.

Meanwhile, a statement quoted PTI Sindh spokesman Muhammad Ali Baloch as saying that Sheikh was released by an anti-terrorism court after being granted bail, but police arrested him in a “false” case registered a day earlier. He hoped that Baqar would stop police from “harassing” PTI members. “We haven’t violated any law. All the allegations are false. We always stand for truth.”