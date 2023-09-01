SHC declares barring Jibran Nasir, spouse from travelling abroad unlawful

The Sindh High Court on Thursday declared that the letter sent to the Federal Investigation Agency’s immigration authorities for placing the names of social activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir and his spouse on the watch list and prohibiting them from travelling abroad was without lawful authority.

The ruling came on petitions of Nasir and his spouse Mansha Pasha against their offloading from a Dubai-bound flight at the Karachi airport.

The petitioners said they were proceedings to Dubai on June 27 and cleared immigration, but they were not allowed to travel by the FIA authorities without assigning any reasons. They said they were unable to board the flight due to the illegal and unconstitutional actions of the FIA authorities, and as a result they incurred a no- show fine of $240 each on their tickets.

They couple submitted that they had issued a legal notice to the FIA and other relevant authorities, asking them to justify their action with regard to restraining them from leaving the country; however, no reply was received and till date the authorities had failed to point out any legitimate cause or reason for their actions.

They said that prima facie the act of the respondents to restrain them from leaving the country was unwarranted and an attempt to harass them and their family members. They said they were offloaded without assigning any valid reasons, order or served any copy of a notice pertaining to placing their names on the exit control list.

The petitioner said the FIA immigration personnel affixed the offloaded stamp on their passports and the reason provided to the airlines or failure to board was also marked as immigration apprehension that this will adversely affect their travel history, raising doubt and suspicious about their profile as travellers and may hinder their travel in future.

The court was requested to declare the act of the FIA and other respondents who restrained the petitioners from travelling abroad as illegal and restrain them from doing so in future. They also sought an inquiry against all those employees of the FIA who unlawfully restrained them from proceeding abroad.

The deputy attorney general submitted that the names of the petitioners were placed on the watch list on the basis of a letter issued to the deputy director immigration of the FIA. However, the federal law officer failed to produce any incriminating material against the petitioners on the basis of which their names were placed on the watch list.

A division bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, observed that the court had examined the letter in which reasons were not assigned as to why the names of the couple had been placed on the watch list.

The court observed that the particulars of the petitioners such as in which inquiry they are required and that they cannot travel abroad were not mentioned in the letter. It said the names of the petitioners were admittedly not placed on the exit control list and the federal law officer failed to produce any material or show-cause notice against the petitioners to place their names on the watch list.

The court said the petitioners have the right to travel abroad under the Constitution. It said the FIA letter was without lawful authority. The court directed that the petitioners be allowed to proceed abroad without any obstruction or hindrance by the federal government or any of its agency or authority.