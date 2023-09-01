Energy malaise

The recent onslaught by the electricity companies in the shape of unusualy inflated bills is a matter of grave concern for the citizens of Pakistan. The nonstop rise in inflation is painting our future black.
To address this problem the agreements with the IPPs inked and signed in 2016 must be revisited in order to find a long-term solution to the ongoing malaise in our economy.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
Communicable diseases have always been a leading cause of mortality in Pakistan. The reason for the rapid spread of...
Whenever there is an adjustment in the price of fuel, gas or electricity, it is almost always an increase. The...
This letter refers to the news story ‘President Arif Alvi seeks two-step raise in his salary’ . While most...
The rupee is becoming less and less valuable by the day. One US dollar is worth around Rs300 now, causing inflation to...
Despite the appointment of many new teachers, several schools still remain closed in Johi Tehsil, Sindh. School...
Human trafficking appears to be on the rise in Pakistan and this is, in my opinion, due to our unstable economic...