Friday September 01, 2023
Energy malaise

September 01, 2023

The recent onslaught by the electricity companies in the shape of unusualy inflated bills is a matter of grave concern for the citizens of Pakistan. The nonstop rise in inflation is painting our future black.

To address this problem the agreements with the IPPs inked and signed in 2016 must be revisited in order to find a long-term solution to the ongoing malaise in our economy.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi