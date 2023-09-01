Quarterly raise

Whenever there is an adjustment in the price of fuel, gas or electricity, it is almost always an increase. The frequency of these adjustments has also increased over the years, in contrast to the relative stability of the prices of these commodities in the past.

Given the frequent price increases, it is only fair that the salaries of employees in both the public and private sectors are raised on an at least a quarterly basis so that people are able to make ends meet.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad