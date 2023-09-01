Education paralysis

Despite the appointment of many new teachers, several schools still remain closed in Johi Tehsil, Sindh. School management funds are not helping meet the needs of schools and whenever concerned citizens complain or protest apologists refer to the high inflation as the main driver of crime, corruption and dereliction of duties by teachers and non-teaching staff. The watchmen are not in school and are running other errands because there is inflation. The teachers are either preparing for better-paying jobs, working in NGOs or private companies or running their own business on the side because their salaries are apparently not meeting their needs.

Officials are allegedly taking bribes from absentee teachers and encouraging punctual teachers to join the army of absentee teaching and non-teaching staff. The education officialdom also cite inflation as the main reason for their inaction. The caretaker education minister and other relevant departments are requested to deal with these problems.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi