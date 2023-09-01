Stopping human trafficking

Human trafficking appears to be on the rise in Pakistan and this is, in my opinion, due to our unstable economic conditions. People are struggling to afford basic needs, making them more vulnerable to human trafficking. The Greece boat tragedy in which around 750 people, including around 350 Pakistanis, drowned after fishing boat capsized near the Greek coast in July, shows just how deadly human trafficking can be and how desperate people can be exploited by traffickers.
There is a dire need to come up with policies to counter this problem. These might include stopping the flow of funds to human traffickers and identifying the beneficiaries of these illegal acts, identifying routes used by traffickers and shutting them down, identifying hotspots that foster trafficking at the ground level and bridge any gaps in the legal system that may hinder the effective prosecution of those involved in this crime.
Abdul Jabbar Gola
Quetta
