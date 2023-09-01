India has undoubtedly shown enormous progress in different fields over the past couple of months. Whether it is 18 countries agreeing to trade in Indian rupees, progress in e-commerce, the opening of the country’s second Apple store or the triumphant touchdown on the Moon, every milestone is worth appreciating. India has made history by striving hard for the accomplishment of all these projects. Pakistan has also been benefited from India’s progress in a way. It is now out of the race with India. India has left us so far behind that it is inconceivable for us to even consider ourselves as a rival.
This is the bitter reality and the time has come for us to stop thinking about any competition with our neighbour. I would suggest that the government and all other stakeholders divert their attention from towards much-awaited and long-neglected internal issues like political instability, economic fragility and the disastrous law and order situation.
Syed Mazhar Gilani
Peshawar
