Stragglers

Although the ISRO was founded eight years after Suparco in 1969, the former has clearly surpassed the latter. We now appear to be decades behind India in terms of scientific and technological progress and education, in general. India has made history by becoming the first country to land on the moon’s south pole while we are still stranded on square one. The main reason for our scientific backwardness is the lack of quality education, especially in the fields of science and technology. Outdated curricula and lack of modern teaching methods have weakened the roots of our education system. Due to lack of opportunities, skilled scientists and researchers tend to leave Pakistan and utilize their talents abroad.

Our country is full of talented individuals but few opportunities are given to them. If we don’t deal with this situation now, I fear that we will fall even further behind our eastern neighbour and the rest of the world in this scientific era.

Hiba Hamidi

Karachi