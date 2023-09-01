Easypaisa, foodpanda team up

KARACHI: Easypaisa and foodpanda have announced a strategic partnership to enable customers to pay for their food orders directly from their easypaisa wallets.
The partnership will allow millions of easypaisa users to conveniently order meals from the foodpanda app and make payments securely and hassle-free from their mobile accounts, without relying on cash. Customers can also place orders on behalf of others and pay for them digitally, facilitating group orders and social distancing.
The collaboration aims to enhance the customer experience and contribute to the digital transformation of Pakistan’s economy, where cash still dominates most transactions. Both platforms are committed to developing a digital ecosystem that offers convenience, security, and accessibility to all segments of society.
Farhan Hassan, Head of easypaisa Wallet Business, said in a statement that the partnership with foodpanda was another step towards fulfilling easypaisa’s vision of bringing ease into the lives of millions of Pakistanis through collaboration and technology.
