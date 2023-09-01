‘Exporters must follow OSH’

KARACHI: Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz said on Thursday that exporters, especially those in the textile sector, must comply with all international labor standards, including occupational safety and health (OSH), to boost their exports and secure preferential trade access to the European Union.

Ejaz was speaking to a delegation of the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP), a leading private sector organization that represents employers on various labor and social issues. The EFP delegation, led by its President Malik Tahir Javaid, briefed the minister on their efforts to promote OSH compliance and decent work among their members.

The commerce minister appreciated the EFP’s initiative to recognize and award OSH-compliant enterprises for the last 16 years and accepted their invitation to be the chief guest at the EFP-OSHE Award Distribution Ceremony 2023 on Sept. 25 in Karachi.

He also assured the EFP that the government is fully committed to providing a favorable ecosystem to exporters and advised them to motivate their members to comply with all conditionalities for the next grant of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) by the EU.

Majyd Aziz, a former president of the EFP and the current president of the Global Compact Network Pakistan (GCNP), said that he is leading the campaign to sensitize employers to comply with the 10 principles of the UN Global Compact related to human rights, labor, environment and good governance.