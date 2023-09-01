LAHORE: Economic stress that Pakistanis are going through has resulted in changes in human behaviour, some of which is positive but mostly it is extremely negative.

Most families and individuals are trying to cope with the economic stress by adapting their lifestyles and spending habits. People have cut back on non-essential expenses, and find ways to save money, and become more resourceful in their daily lives.

Many well to do middle income families have given up on outings, dinners and other entertainment activities. They have curtailed the power use to a much lower level for keeping the bills within their range.

Instead of going out for work on separate cars they now plan well to move in a single vehicle to save expensive fuel. This class however has not compromised on quality food intake.

Then there are lower middle income families who have curtailed the use of air conditioning to five hours during the night, which is used by the entire family.

They have grounded their cars and use motor bikes instead. Still they have to compromise on food. They look for the cheapest vegetables available in the market and have stopped consuming mutton instead they buy beef or chicken meat.

But for the majority of the families living in Pakistan, further adjustments to lower consumption is not possible. The cost of living has increased at a much higher pace than their monthly incomes. They live a miserable life.

Many individuals have started taking more risks as they perceive that they are so poor they have little to lose. This is obvious from the increase in gambling, investment in high-risk ventures, or in pursuing unconventional opportunities.

During the current period of economic stress, people willingly accept jobs or opportunities they might not have considered during more stable economic periods. This could involve taking on part-time work, freelancing, or changing careers entirely to ensure a steady income.

On the negative side, a tendency has increased among individuals to exploit situations for personal gain, regardless of whether they are wealthy or not. This can include taking advantage of others’ vulnerabilities, participating in fraudulent activities, or engaging in unethical business practices.

It also includes over charging by transporters during heavy rains or exploiting the passengers going abroad by porters who demand 20 times the price for their services. These activities flourish as the writ of the government has reached the lowest ebb in the current times.

Bad economic conditions have promoted selfish trends among individuals. The tendency to support the community through joint efforts has waned appreciably as there is stiff competition for limited resources. This has led to tension and conflict in the society.

Mental health of a large portion of the population has been badly hurt. It includes both the poor and the rich. This has resulted in increased anxiety, depression, and other psychological challenges, which has further affected behaviour, decision-making, and interpersonal relationships.

Still there are a few individuals who are more empathetic and inclined to help others during times of economic stress. But the philanthropic spirit of these individuals is not enough to cover the economic deprivations of the vast majority of citizens.

Individuals’ responses to economic stress have been influenced by various factors in Pakistan. This includes personality traits, personal values, upbringing, and cultural background.

Those born in wealth usually engage in exploitative behaviour, while individuals who have experienced bad times before living a comfortable life tend to respond with resilience, compassion, and a desire to navigate the challenges in a positive and ethical manner.