Pakistan seeks to become regional ICT hub with $10 billion export roadmap

KARACHI: Interim IT minister unveiled a roadmap on Thursday to boost the country’s IT exports to $10 billion a year by 2025, through training, payment facilitation, and venture capital support for the sector.

Speaking at the 23rd ITCN Asia 2023, a flagship event of the IT and telecom sector, Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif said the annual IT export could be increased to $3.5 billion from the current level of $2.6 billion by allowing IT companies to retain their exports income in special accounts of Pakistan banks rather than offshore offices in different countries.

He said special forex accounts and online banking platforms are necessary for IT companies to invest in the core infrastructure for purchasing essential software services and hardware equipment.

"The ministry, through a partnership with the private sector, will train 100,000 software developers to enhance the exports by $2 billion per annum, which will translate the export values to $5.5 billion," Saif said.

The minister added that various training programs and boot camps will be organized to build the capacity of university graduates in accordance with in-demand skills of the IT industry.

He said only 10 percent of the 35,000 to 40,000 graduates produced by higher educational institutes every year are employable.

Saif also said that Pakistanis are the second largest online workforce community in the world but revenues earned by them are reflected in remittances of overseas Pakistanis because of the unavailability of the international payment gateway, Paypal.

He said the facilitation of freelancers through a global payment gateway and easy account facility will also enhance exports by another $2 billion.

The minister said the government, in collaboration with the private sector, will create space on 5,000 points in different cities for freelancers.

He also proposed to equalize the tax rate on the income of freelancers to the tax rate of the IT industry at 0.25 percent.

Saif further stated that the introduction of a de-risking mechanism for venture capital could bring back the investment trend in startup culture.

He said the ministry is planning to launch a fund of funds with 30 percent equity of the government. Regarding the telecom sector, Saif vowed to launch 5G technology through the auction of 300 MHz in consultation with all stakeholders.

He said the capacity of the spectrum will be increased to double from the present level to meet the demand of customers. The minister added that a special financing facility should be proposed for mobile phone manufacturers to enhance the production of mobile phone handsets with enhanced qualities.

The 23rd edition of ITCN Asia, which was titled “Declaring Pakistan The Regional ICT Hub,” was attended by over 450 organizations, including 100 foreign delegates from eight countries such as China, Singapore, Azerbaijan, UAE, KSA, USA, etc. Google, P@SHA, and UNIFONIC were among the leading partners of the event.